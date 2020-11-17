Nike and Size? partner with We Love MCR to launch new ‘Air Force 1 Manchester’ shoes

Nike and the shoe retailer Size? have partnered with the We Love MCR charity to launch a new and limited edition range of ‘Air Force 1 Manchester’ trainers.

We Love MCR, who support local communities and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds within the Manchester area, will receive 10% of the proceeds from every sale of the exclusive shoe, which will in part benefit their ‘Rising Star’ fund.

This new version of the Nike ‘Air Force 1’ features the city’s ‘Worker Bee’ logo, which symbolises Manchester’s industrious ambition, and the local area code 0161 (which is printed on the tongue of each shoe).

We Love MCR head Ged Carter said that this “fantastic initiative unites Manchester’s iconic Worker Bee with a world-class product. It is our greatest brand collaboration so far, by far!”

“The funds we raise from every pair bought means we can support young Mancunians from disadvantaged backgrounds to fulfil their potential. Our Manchester’s Rising Stars Fund awards grants to ambitious young people, to help them take their next steps to success in work, qualifications or entrepreneurship.

“With this help from size? and Nike, we can give a leg-up to even more talented young people looking to succeed in Manchester.”

The shoes (which are limited to 3000 pairs) are available to purchase through a special raffle draw that is being conducted by the Manchester-based retailer Size?, and will cost £130 per pair.

You can find out more information about the shoes and the raffle, which closes at 8am on Thursday (November 19), by heading here.

