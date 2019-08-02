‘Fortnite’ king Ninja signs for Microsoft after defecting from Twitch

The Fortnite star's transfer is a major boost for Mixer

Fortnite personality Ninja has defected from Twitch to sign for rival gaming site Mixer.

Ninja, real name Tyler Blevins, had 14.7 million followers on Twitch before the move.

It intensifies the battle between Amazon and Microsoft, as Amazon owns Twitch while the previously-struggling Mixer is owned by Microsoft.

Mixer launched in 2016, but had been a distant third behind Twitch and YouTube Gaming for games streaming before signing Ninja.

Ninja tweeted about his transfer to Mixer: “I have been holding onto this for quite some time. I’m just super-excited to let everyone know. I’ll be streaming on Mixer full-time now and I’m honestly just at a loss for words. I’m freaking out in the best ways. I feel like I’m going to get back to the streaming roots.”

The financial aspects of Ninja’s move haven’t been made public, but it was believed he was earning $500,000-a-month from streaming on Twitch.

Since the news broke, Ninja’s channel now has around 280,000 followers on Mixer.

Microsoft said of capturing Ninja: “Mixer is a place that was formed around being positive and welcoming from day one. We look forward to the energy Ninja and his community will bring.”

Amazon said: “We’ve loved watching Ninja on Twitch over the years and are proud of all he’s accomplished for himself, his family and the gaming community. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”