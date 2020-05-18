‘Nioh 2’ releases free update with photo mode, new side missions

Team Ninja has released a new free update for Nioh 2 that adds photo mode to the game, as well as brand new side missions.

Tom Lee, the creative director of Team Ninja, announced the new patch on the official PlayStation blog, alongside news of upcoming DLC packs on the way over the next few months. The free update went into effect on Friday (May 15).

Lee described the game’s photo mode as “much more than a simple add-on, as it will feature in-depth camera settings like image exposure, gradation, lighting and tint adjustments, and a variety of dramatic filters.”

The patch also comes with nine new sub-missions and Twilight missions. These missions can be unlocked through the completion of several chapters in the main campaign of the game. “This is all a small part of our larger commitment to provide you guys with the most engaging gaming experience for Nioh 2,” Lee added.

Although Lee did not go into detail about the rest of the update, a complete list of patch notes has been made available on the official Nioh 2 Twitter account. The update includes a new Guardian Spirit, several additions to the game settings sub-menu and a slew of bug fixes. Several light armour set bonuses, including Master of Spears and Righteous Strategist, have also been strengthened.

Check out the full list of changes below.

[1/2] Yokai hunters, patch Ver. 1.09 has rolled out! Photo mode along with new missions have now been added to #Nioh2. Catch all the patch details below! #PlayStation4 pic.twitter.com/HQWpiK0jX0 — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) May 15, 2020

Lee also shared that Team Ninja is planning to release a total of three DLCs over the coming months. These will feature “new storylines, new yokai, ferocious new bosses, Guardian Spirits, new skills, fresh armour and a new weapon that alters the performance of skills outside of set stances.” The first of the three paid DLC packs, titled Tengu’s Disciple, will be released on July 30.

Last month, Team Ninja released patch Ver 1.08 for Nioh 2 which the developer claimed made the game a more “balanced and well-rounded experience”. It included changes to the Yokai abilities as well as tweaks to mechanics.