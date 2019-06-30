Nirvana Forever: Wu-Tang Clan perform ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ at Glastonbury

From Staten Island to Worthy Farm...

Wu-Tang Clan performed their own rendition of Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ tonight (June 29) during their Glastonbury set.

From Staten Island to Worthy Farm, the legendary rap group headlined the West Holts Stage. Aside from running through their extensive back catalogue jam packed full of hits, the group – led by RZA – paid homage to Kurt Cobain by rocking out to their own version of the Nirvana classic ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

Wu-Tang Clan topped a bill that also included EZRA Collective, Slowthai, Jungle, Neneh Cherry and Lizzo.

Watch the Wu-Tang Clan’s version of ‘Smells Like Teen Sprit’ below:

Watch the original version by Nirvana below:

Last month, Wu-Tang Clan were celebrated in New York City after a district was named in their honour.

The city named the streets of the Park Hill area – the Staten Island neighbourhood where members of the group come from – as the ‘Wu-Tang District.’ Back in December, the New York City Council voted unanimously to name the area after the group in honour of their contributions to the borough.

After almost 20 years, How High 2 has finally been released.

Produced by MTV Studios, the follow-up to Method Man and Redman‘s cult classic 2001 film is set to star Lil Yacthy and DC Young Fly and will be released April 20, which, not coincidentally, is the same date as unofficial cannabis holiday 420.