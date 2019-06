NME - B List

Week commencing 3rd June 2019

Amyl and The Sniffers – Punisha

Flying Lotus – More (ft. Anderson .Paak)

Foals – In Degrees (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Girl In Red – Dead Girl In The Pool

Hatchie – Obsessed

Hundredth – Whatever

iLoveMakonnen – Drunk On Saturday

Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time

Local Natives – Megaton Mile

Miya Folick – Malibu Barbie

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

The Black Keys – Go

The National – Where Is Her Head

Underworld – Listen To Their No

