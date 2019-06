NME - C List

Week commencing 3rd June 2019

Blue Lab Beats – Hi There

Cuco – Bossa No Se

Charli XCX – Blame It On Your Love (ft. Lizzo)

Drahla – Unwound

Egyptian Blue – Collateral

J-E-T-S – Real Truth (ft. Tkay Maidza)

Lower Dens – Young Republicans

Middle Kids – Belief and Prayers

Nasty Cherry – What Do You Like In Me?

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Black Star Dancing

Slowthai – Inglorious ft. Skepta

The Raconteurs – Help Me Stranger

Wooze – Zeus’ Masseuse

