NME Australia launches monthly print magazine

Today marks the launch of a new monthly print magazine from NME Australia, which is available for pre-order now.

Following the launch of the NME Australia website back in December 2019, an inaugural magazine is now available Down Under – featuring rising Aussie singer-songwriter Tash Sultana as the first cover star.

“I’m really stoked about it,” said Sultana. “Honestly I just can’t wait to give a copy of the issue to my mum and to my grandparents. I know my pa will be showing it all over the retirement village, some could even say he thinks he’s a rockstar now.”

For the cover story, writer Kate Hennessy caught up with Sultana in their longest interview yet to talk escaping burnout, the weirdness and tranquility of isolation, and their new album, ‘Terra Firma’. Check out the full interview here.

The issue also features interviews with Melbourne punks Cable Ties, NME Awards 2020 Best Australian Solo Act winner Mallrat, comedian Tim Minchin, and Fremantle rap renegades SUPEREGO. There are also reviews of the latest records by RVG and NME Australia February cover stars The Chats. As well as covering film, TV and pop culture, the issue also features international artists including the UK’s Riz Ahmed discussing his new album ‘The Long Goodbye’, and rising Canadian TikToker-turned-artist Powfu on his newfound success.

CEO of NME parent company BandLab Technologies, Meng Ru Kuok admitted that while there were “challenges” in the current climate, “great content” was more important than ever.

“Since the launch of our NME Australia site in December 2019, we’ve seen huge interest from fans, artists and the music industry, with half a million monthly Australian readers visiting NME.com/Australia for their music and pop culture fix,” said Kuok.

“While the print edition in the UK is still on hiatus, we decided there was nowhere better to re-introduce print than Australia. It’s a big country with one of the most dynamic music scenes in the world right now, and of course, there’s no better time than now, when people are seeking compelling content, engaging news and home-based entertainment.”

NME Australia also features columns from Australian writers. Kara Eva Schlegl writes about love in lockdown, Luke Buckmaster pens an ode to the cinema, Andrew P. Street weighs in on the changing face of the Australian summer and Clive Miller, CEO of Support Act, shares five lessons from the organisation’s current role as a beacon and helping hand in this pandemic.

The first print issue is available for pre-order at an early bird price of $9.72 and will begin shipping in mid-May. Six-month and yearlong subscriptions can also be purchased here at discounts.

Get your copy of the first issue of NME Australia here.