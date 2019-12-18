NME Australia launches with inaugural cover stars Amyl And The Sniffers

NME has officially launched in Australia today, alongside a cover story and interview with inaugural cover stars Amyl And The Sniffers.

NME Australia promises dedicated music and culture news coverage, regular longform features on emerging and established Australian artists, and events through 2020. Visit the site now at nme.com/australia, and follow NME Australia on Instagram and Twitter.

“NME has long been recognised as one of the world’s leading authorities in music and pop culture, known for our distinctive voice and point of view,” says Meng Ru Kuok, CEO of NME owner BandLab Technologies. “We’re excited to be opening a new platform for Australian artists, both established and emerging, as well as a channel for brands to engage with an audience of music lovers in Australia and globally.

“With the launch of our stand-alone brand extension in Australia, our team’s best writers will be shining a spotlight on the artists and stories coming out of one of the world’s most compelling music scenes.”

NME Australia‘s first cover story features fiery punk rockers Amyl And The Sniffers. In a no-holds barred interview, the Melbourne-based rockers talk to NME editor Charlotte Gunn about feminism, climate change and the importance of music and catharsis in dire political times.

They also lift the veil on the follow-up to their 2019 self-titled debut album, which NME praised as a “breathtaking listen” and “snotty punk at its peak” in a four-star review.

“We just went in there and all brought shit and if we like it, then great. We’re not too staunch about how we sound,” frontwoman Amy Taylor told NME Australia of the process behind their sophomore album. “We all like so many different types of music. But there are definitely five new songs that I feel really proud of.” Check out their cover story here on NME Australia now.

Besides the launch of NME Australia, NME will also introduce Australian awards categories to its new and extended NME Awards in February 2020. The categories and nominations will be announced in January when public voting opens.

So far, Yungblud and Beabadoobee have been confirmed as the first acts to perform at the NME Awards, which takes place at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on February 12, 2020. Stay tuned for more artist announcements and get your tickets here now.