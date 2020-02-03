Pick up your exclusive ‘Birds of Prey’ Collector’s Edition of NME

Hey puddins! To celebrate the release of Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) in cinemas, NME have put together a special print issue in honour of everyone’s favourite antihero’s return to the multiplex.

Set in the heart of Gotham City, the newest DC adventure sees Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) in a new frame of mind – she’s just broken up with The Joker and is striking out on her own. That is, of course, until crime lord Roman Sionis, aka Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) places a hit on a young girl called Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) and HQ has to team up with the ultimate super-squad – including Dinah Lance aka Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli aka Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) – to protect Cain and take Sionis down.

Inside NME’s Birds of Prey Collector’s Edition you’ll find all you need to know about the year’s most badass film. There are exclusive interviews with world-famous musicians like alt. pop queen Kesha, as well as new chats with up-and-coming artists from the film’s banger-loaded soundtrack. Plus, a foolproof guide on how to cosplay like a champ and a rundown of the greatest girl gangs in music history. You’ll also get the lowdown on 50 badass female creators, artists and activists who are set to rule 2020.

So, don’t forget to pick up your special Birds of Prey Collector’s Edition of NME this Friday (February 7 2020). They’ll be available from selected HMV stores and stations in London. You can also pick up a copy from certain record stores and comic book shops, including: Piccadilly Records (Manchester), Nostalgia Comics (Birmingham), Merchant City (Geek-aboo, Geek Retreat) (Glasgow), Love Music (Glasgow), Rough Trade (Bristol), Orbital Comics (London). What are you waiting for?

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be released on February 7 2020

