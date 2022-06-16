Pick up your exclusive ‘Elvis’ Film Special Edition of NME

Dust off your blue suede shoes and whip out your sunnies: we’re heading back to Memphis. To celebrate the release of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis in cinemas June 24, NME are releasing a one-off special edition print issue in honour of the return of the inimitable musician on the big screen.

The film charts the life of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) through the eyes of his notorious manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) who guides us through the star’s childhood through to the early days of his career all the way past his peerless success up to his untimely death. We meet his musical rivals and his loved ones, and revisit so many of the king’s greatest hits.

Inside NME’s Elvis Film Special Edition, you’ll find everything you need to know about the year’s most star-studded film. There are exclusive interviews with Elvis writer/director/producer Baz Luhrmann, star Austin Butler, and musician and actor Yola, as well as a special Elvis-inspired shoot with emerging artists including Wallice and Master Peace. Plus, NME’s guide to 10 Elvis tracks you didn’t know you love, a musical guide to the city of Memphis and an exclusive interview with Elvis Presley in the army, straight from the NME archives in 1960.

“NME turned 70 this year, and for 66 of those years we’ve been writing about Elvis Presley,” says Holly Bishop, Chief Operating & Commercial Officer of NME Networks about the long-awaited partnership. “Baz Luhrmann’s colourful and unique vision chimes perfectly with the raucous and independent spirit of NME.”

So don’t forget to pick up your special Elvis Collector’s Edition of NME at tube and mainline stations, plus some HMV stores, indented record stores, and nationwide from June 16. And if you can’t wait that long, take a look at the digital magazine right here. Thank you, thank you very much.

