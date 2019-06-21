Noel describes Liam as a “fat man in an anorak” as the Gallagher feud rumbles on

"There’s a lot of people in England who refuse to accept that Oasis is over"

The Gallagher brothers’ ongoing feud has reached yet another chapter, with Noel taking aim at his brother Liam in a column for Wired magazine.

On the prospect of an Oasis reunion, Noel once again ruled out the possibility with a pot shot at his brother’s solo setlist. “If they want to hear old Oasis songs they’re being played by a fat man in an anorak somewhere, you know, with shorts on so they can go and see that. I’ve no desire at all to get back involved with Oasis.”

Liam appeared to respond on Twitter. “I’m REALLY upset,” he told one fan when asked what he thinks of Noel’s comments. When told to ‘chin up’, he replied “You mean chins.”

Just to make it clear that we shouldn’t expect the brothers to share a stage any time soon, Noel continued in his column: “I’m afraid Oasis is in the past and that’s it. There’s a lot of people in England who refuse to accept that it’s over.

“It’s like when they watch box sets and they don’t like the ending. They refuse to believe that is the way it ends because they didn’t want it to end like that.”

In other news, Liam has recently staked his claim to be Britain’s next Prime Minister.

“My name is Liam Gallagher I have 4 beautiful children I have dabbled in drugs over the years I’ve had many number 1s now send me the keys to no10 I’ll sort this pile of shit out WHY ME?WHY NOT,” he wrote on Twitter.