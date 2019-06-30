Lewis Capaldi responds to Noel Gallagher’s daughter’s praise following hilarious Glastonbury set

And so the trolling continues...

Lewis Capaldi has responded to praise from Noel Gallagher‘s daughter following his hilarious Glastonbury set, during which he poked fun at the former Oasis musician.

An unlikely war of words began earlier this month when Gallagher declared that “music is fucking wank at the moment”, before going on to directly mention Capaldi.

“Who’s this Capaldi fella?” Noel told Radio X. “Who the fuck’s that idiot?”

Capaldi shared a clip of Gallagher’s comments on the big screens of the Other Stage at Glastonbury yesterday (June 29) moments before coming out to perform. Donning an Oasis-style Parka, he took it off to reveal a t-shirt featuring an image of Gallagher’s face inside a love heart.

Seemingly impressed with Capaldi’s performance, Gallagher’s daughter, Anaïs, tweeted: “I want to be @LewisCapaldi when I grow up.”

Capaldi replied: “The feeling is mutual.”

If that wasn’t enough trolling, Capaldi also took a picture with Liam Gallagher backstage at Glastonbury.

Posting the pic to his Instagram along with a series of pics from his day at Glastonbury, he captioned it simply: “R KID”

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi made his Glastonbury debut on Friday (June 28) with a secret appearance on the BBC Introducing Stage that saw him necking drinks and receiving the unlikeliest of proposals.

The rising Scottish singer delivered an impromptu performance to an early afternoon crowd who had filled the tent long before his arrival on stage.

In other Capaldi news, the ‘Grace’ singer was spotted walking around Glastonbury yesterday (June 29) with a homemade ‘Hold Me’ sign.