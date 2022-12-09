NOFX’s Fat Mike launches new Fat Wreck Chords label

NOFX frontman Fat Mike has launched a new Fat Wreck Chords label.

Bottles To The Ground has been created by the frontman for both his and the band’s music projects including his new band Codefendants, guitarist Eric Melvin’s new EDM project Melvinator and British punk duo The Meffs.

Explaining the name of the label, Fat Mike said in a press release: “When NOFX first played Amsterdam in 1988, we were invited to the closing night of one of the most infamous squats in the city. Not just a squat, this was a punk bar that instructed everyone to smash all glasses and bottles on the street after we emptied them.

“Apparently, there would be no repercussions from the city because no one owned it. So, we drank all night along with hundreds of punks and every fucking bottle got smashed. To me, it looked like how punk rock music should feel. Bottles to the Ground is the beauty of disaster.”

He announced his new musical project ‘Codefendants’ and released two singles, ‘Suicide By Pigs’ and ‘Abscessed’, last month.

Melvinator meanwhile, continues Eric Melvin’s “exploration of the do-it-yourself links between punk rock & EDM”, according to a press release. His first release on the label, a reworking of NOFX’s 2003 track ‘American Errorist (I Hate Hate Haters)’ which you can listen to below. It is also being released as a 12 inch single featuring a remix ZBA and can be purchased here.

“I’m so excited to share this track with the world. I have been experimenting in my private labs for what seems like an eternity, but I’m finally ready to start sharing my creations with you,” Melvin said

“While the synthesis of Punk Rock & EDM might seem like an unholy matrimony to some, I think more will delight in the similarities as I do. The high energy, the sonic intensity and the refusal to conform has made this path clear for me. I see connections in the most unlikely places.”

The Meffs’ new EP ‘Broken Britain, Broken Brains Pt. 1’ meanwhile is also released digitally today and the band have shared the video for the track, which you can view below.

Meanwhile, NOFX’s ‘Double Album’ was recently released and could be the punk veterans’ last, as they announced earlier this year that they intend to embark on a farewell tour in 2023.