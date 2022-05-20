Norman Reedus yet again confirms a ‘Death Stranding’ sequel

Actor Norman Reedus, who starred as Sam Porter Bridges in the 2019 video game Death Stranding, seems to have confirmed a sequel in a recent interview.

The interview comes from Leo Edit where Reedus is questioned about Death Stranding when claims “we just started the second one.”

When asked about how the collaboration between Reedus and Death Stranding’s director, Hideo Kojima came about, he recalls the story of how the two met through film director Guillermo Del Toro.

Advertisement

According to Reedus, Del Toro told him “’Hey, there’s a guy named Hideo Kojima, he’s gonna call you, just say yes.’ And I go, ‘What do you mean just say yes?’ He goes, ‘Stop being an asshole, just say yes.’ Then I was in San Diego and Hideo came with a big group of people, he’s from Tokyo, and he showed me what he was working on on a game called Silent Hill. I was blown away by what he was showing me, and I was like, “Yes, let’s do this.” It’s not Ms. Pacman; it’s so realistic, it’s so futuristic, it’s so complicated and beautiful, and I was completely blown away.”

Reedus then spoke about the motion capture process, where he yet again mentions a sequel. “It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.”

This isn’t the first time Reedus has mentioned a sequel. In August 2021, he revealed that a sequel was in negotiation during an AdoroCinema interview.

Death Stranding was originally released for PlayStation 4, before later being ported to PC, and receiving a Director’s Cut re-release for PlayStation 5 and PC that included haptic feedback support, additional content, and more tweaks.

In a five-star review of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, NME wrote: “Death Stranding feels at home on the PS5 with its enhanced immersion, loading times, framerate bump and graphical fidelity, elevating an already great game into something extraordinary. Returning players are also getting a lot of bang for their buck if they upgrade thanks to a job lot of new content and lore, providing a great excuse to transfer your data, slip on your Bridges Boots and dive back in.”

Advertisement

In other news, werewolf DLC for The Sims 4 has been hinted at.