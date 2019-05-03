Not-so-gentle reminder: Register to vote for the EU elections now!

The deadline is next Tuesday

If you want your vote to count in the upcoming EU elections, which you definitely should, the deadline for voter registration is next Tuesday (May 7).

Registration is easy, and can be done here. Taking place May 23, you’re eligible to vote in the elections if you’re a UK resident, over 18 by the polling day, and either a British citizen, qualifying Commonwealth citizen, or a citizen of the European Union.

The European Elections will be crucial in determining the future of Brexit, and the way we’re represented in the European parliament.

The elections take place in all 28 of the EU’s current member states, and the European laws that influence them. The upcoming elections will also, as French PM Emmanuel Macron put it, serve as a choice for or against Europe.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is currently polling ahead of Labour and The Conservatives, with 30% of those polled currently intending to vote for the newly-founded right wing party – which is frightening.

Two days ago, it was reported that a colossal 8 million people are unregistered to vote in Britain, meaning the balance could still be shifted away from the far right.

A total of 751 members of the European parliament represent more than 512 million people from 28 member states. Once again, register to vote here, and make your voice count.