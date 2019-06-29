Organisers say that their water supply is running as normal

Glastonbury organisers have denied reports that there is a shortage of water at this year’s festival.

The reports come after festival-goers took to social media to complain about long queues for drinking water and showers allegedly being turned off to preserve water supply.

“Showers out at Glastonbury. Worst news since they announced The Killers,” one person wrote. Another said: “Shout out to the Glastonbury showers not working, I’m already walking round like a walking sweaty dirt trap.”

The Love Fields glamping company put out a statement on Twitter that read: Due to a Glastonbury Festival wise water shortage we have had to temporarily close our showers to conserve water for drinking. This is the case across the whole site but they are working on increasing the water availability and we will re-open as soon as we get the go ahead!”

Organisers banned the sale of single-use plastic bottles for the first time this year, and while the move was hailed by environmental campaigners, numerous festival-goers have complained of queues of up to an hour to refill their reusable water bottles.

With the temperature at Worthy Farm reaching as high 30°C, the demand for water has been higher than usual.

Denying reports of a water shortage, Glastonbury organisers issued a statement today on their website that read: “There is not a water shortage at this year’s Glastonbury. Our supply is running as normal. As always in hot weather, demand for water has increased, so we have put in place the usual restrictions on staff/guest showers and the limited number of public showers.

“We have more than 850 taps on site, all of which provide free drinking water. These taps all have a ready supply of water.

“All bars are also offering free tap water. And although we no longer sell water in single use bottles, all of our food traders are selling both water and soft drink in cans. There is also not a shortage of this canned water, which is available for those who wish to purchase it.

“Water is also being given out from our Info points and we have roving teams providing water from backpacks.

“So far, the on-site ambulance control have had just 27 heat-related calls for assistance, covering the 200,000+ people on site.

“There may be queues for taps at some of the busier places, so we ask everyone to be patient and to look for taps in quieter areas of the site.”

Meanwhile, David Beckham was down at Glastonbury yesterday (June 28), after he was spotted watching The Charlatans on the side of the stage.

The footballing icon was seen watching on as Tim Burgess lead the band through some of their biggest hits – including ‘The Only One I Know‘, after replacing Snow Patrol who were forced to pull out due to injury.