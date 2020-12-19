NTIA says night time sector has lost all confidence in government strategy against coronavirus

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has issued a statement following the introduction of new coronavirus restrictions, which includes a new fourth tier.

The Night Time Economy & Hospitality sector argues that it is “bearing the brunt of ill conceived, unsubstantiated restrictions and inadequate support” following the announcement of a Tier 4 and that relaxed rules for Christmas have been scrapped.

The new restrictions will come into force on Sunday morning (December 20) and last for two weeks and will be reviewed on December 30.

Advertisement

“The sector has suffered horrendously since the start of the pandemic and will continue to suffer under these new measures,” an NTIA press release reads.

“The Night Time Economy & Hospitality sector has lost all confidence in the government strategy against Covid,” said Night Time Industries Association CEO Michael Kill in a statement. “The unrelenting closing and reopening of businesses is costing owners hundreds of thousands of pounds, and coupled with the erratic decision-making around restrictions, is rapidly destroying the ability of the sector to bounce back.

“Thousands of businesses and employees have supported the government’s public health campaign against Covid, creating safe, regulated environments for people to socialise. This financial burden and commitment has been recognized only in lip-service, with insubstantial support measures to repay confidence in the sector.

“There is disbelief and anger amongst the sector that the government did not foresee the impact of transmissions by keeping retail, education and other sectors open during such a delicate period within the crisis.”

He concluded: “If the Prime Minister wants the hardest-hit sectors to continue to support the government in its Public Health strategy against Covid, then he must compensate the businesses fully for their losses, and deliver a robust exit strategy to regain industry confidence.”

Advertisement

Last month, the NTIA accused the UK government of intentionally destroying the night life sector through the introduction of new coronavirus restrictions.