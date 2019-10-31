Watch Fleabag stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman reunite to cover Portishead

The pair have joined forces to raise money for charity

Fleabag stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman have reunited to cover Portishead for charity – you can watch the moment below.

Appearing at Abbey Road Studios, the pair covered ‘Glory Box’ from Portishead’s classic 1994 album, ‘Dummy’. Colman sang vocals whilst Waller-Bridge and her musician sister both appeared on ukulele.

In a clip shared this evening (October 31), Waller-Bridge says: “I first knew that Olivia could sing at karaoke because she’s one of those dark horses that is just sort of like, ‘Oh, I don’t really, I don’t really,’ but then she does and she brings it and just burns the place down.”

The cover will appear on the BBC’s ‘Got It Covered’ charity album which aims to raise money for this year’s Children In Need.

You can their efforts below:

As well as Waller-Bridge and Colman’s collaboration, the album also sees sees Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker covering Coldplay‘s ‘Yellow’, Yesterday’s Himesh Patel covering ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’ by The Killers and Jim Broadbent covering ‘Blue Moon’.

Other celebrities appearing on the album include Helena Bonham Carter, David Tennant, Shaun Dooley, Luke Evans, Suranne Jones and Adrian Lester.

Recently (September 24), Waller-Bridge questioned her decision to end Fleabag after the show scored an incredible hat-trick at the Emmys.

The creator of the hit sitcom won awards for Outstanding Comedy Writer, Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – the latter seeing her becoming the first Brit to win it in 38 years.

But afterwards, Waller-Bridge said she hadn’t realised just quite how beloved the show had become.

“Even though it’s so nice to hear that so many people loved it, it’s like: ‘Oh dammit, maybe I shouldn’t have waved goodbye’. But it does feel right to go out on a high,” she said, according to The Sun. “It doesn’t get higher than this. It feels like the perfect way to say goodbye.”