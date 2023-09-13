Olivia Rodrigo recreates ‘Vampire’ video at 2023 MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo returned to the 2023 MTV VMAs in New Jersey tonight (September 12) with a performance of her recent single ‘Vampire’.

The star performed the hit track from a setting similar found to the one in the official music video, beginning the song on a patch of grass in front of a set made to look like a pond.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the 2023 MTV VMAs

As fireworks went off and parts of the stage appeared to fall down, Rodrigo ran off stage, a blue curtain fell down and some of her past hits flickered over the PA. When she returned she launched into ‘Get Him Back!’, one of the tracks on her second album ‘GUTS’.

Advertisement

For the latter half of the performance, she was joined by dancers dressed in pink and a live band. As the song came to a close, the dancers and the star gathered in the middle of the stage, jumping and screaming, before the dancers dropped to the floor and one last explosion went off.

Rodrigo is nominated for Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing for ‘Vampire’. Going into the 2023 MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift led the nominations with eight nods, while SZA followed with six.

Lil Wayne kicked off the awards show with a performance of ‘Uproar’ and ‘Kat Food’. Other performances on the night are set to come from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Diddy, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Måneskin, Nicki Minaj, Sabrina Carpenter, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together and Anitta, and more.

Check back to NME.com for all the latest action from the 2023 MTV VMAs as it happens.