Veruca Salt praise Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Seether’ cover: “This made our day”

Veruca Salt have expressed their approval of Olivia Rodrigo‘s recent cover of their track ‘Seether’.

Rodrigo performed her own spin on the Chicago band’s 1994 debut single during the first two nights of her 2022 North American tour in Portland, Oregon (April 5) and Seattle, Washington (April 6).

Taking to their official Twitter account yesterday, Veruca Salt shared some fan-shot footage of Rodrigo and her band playing ‘Seether’ in Portland, while writing: “This made our day.”

Advertisement

The group said they had been “belting out” Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ singles ‘Brutal’ and ‘Good 4 U’ “in the car nonstop for the past year”. You can see their tweet and a clip of the ‘Seether’ cover below.

Olivia Rodrigo also covered ‘Complicated’ by Avril Lavigne at her last two concerts. Check out the setlist, videos, reactions and photos from the first night here.

Last Sunday (April 3) saw Rodrigo win Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Drivers License’ and Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Sour’ at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

While collecting the latter trophy, the singer thanked the fans who have “completely changed my life over the past two years” and dedicated the award to her parents. “This is for you guys and because of your guys, thank you,” she said.

Olivia Rodrigo will hit the road in the UK and Ireland this summer as part of a wider European headline tour. Any remaining tickets for the UK/Ireland shows can be purchased here – see the schedule below.

Advertisement

The singer is also due to make an appearance at Glastonbury 2022.

JUNE

29 – Cork, Live At The Marquee^

30 – Dublin, Fairview Park^

JULY 2022

02 – Glasgow, O2 Academy^

03 – Manchester, O2 Apollo^

04 – Birmingham, O2 Academy^

06 – London, Eventim Apollo^

07 – London, Eventim Apollo^

* with Gracie Abrams

! with Holly Humberstone

^ with Baby Queen