Only Fools and Horses star David Jason has bemoaned the state of modern TV comedy, arguing that you “would never get away with now what we got away with then”.

The actor, who played Del Boy in the classic sitcom, suggested in a new interview that the best bits of comedies were given away in trailers before episodes aired.

“You cannot watch the television without them spoiling the story about what’s coming up, it annoys me intensely,” he said (via The Daily Star).

Advertisement

“The problem with today’s values is that the people who promote the shows would reveal that in the trailers, what’s coming next up week. You lose that wonderful explosion of laughter when it comes all at once as a surprise.”

Jason added: “You would never get away with now what we got away with then.

“[Writer] John [Sullivan] held that back so none of us knew what was going to happen until that last moment,” he further explained of some of the show’s funniest gags.

Read more: The best comedies on Netflix right now

“He held that until the last minute and it was a wonderful relief, a realisation and a big laugh. Nothing would surprise me that John could twist in his mind and put on paper, he could make it happen.

“The stories that he invented for us to portray some of them were just so bizarre, there were so many, but it’s all about the journey that he takes us on.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, last year Jason revealed he would be bringing back Del Boy for an event celebrating the show, saying: “I am looking forward to having the opportunity to meeting so many Only Fools fans. It’s going to be cushty.”

The actor last played the character in 2014 for a Sports Relief special, having appeared as Del Boy on the original series between 1981 and 1991.