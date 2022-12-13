News

Only six people attend the EU’s £334k metaverse party

The idea was to engage 18-35 year olds who aren't very politically engaged

By Emma Wilkes
An online rave in the metaverse set up by the European Union was described as a “dud” after only six people turned up.

The European Commission’s foreign aid department spent €387,000 (£334,000) on developing and promoting the online space which aimed to inform young people about their famously poorly understood Global Gateway investment plan [via Devex].

The campaign was launched with a promotional video in October. “Our shared digital space is the perfect place to get to know and reflect on global issues to make a difference for our shared future,” read the accompanying caption.

A commercial spokesperson told Devex that the event was targeted towards 18-35 year olds “who identify as neutral about the EU and are not particularly engaged in political issues.” The campaign aimed to “intrigue that audience, primarily on TikTok and Instagram, and to encourage them to engage with the broader substance of the campaign, which will increase awareness of what the EU does on the world stage among an audience that is not typically exposed to such information.”

Users could explore the metaverse as a digital avatar “resembling a multicolored paperclip”, where they could navigate around a tropical island where stories about EU development cooperation are playing on video screens in various locations. There was also a 24-hour beach party playing dance music that computer generated figures dance to.

Devex‘s Vince Chadwick was one of the six people who turned up. “After initial bemused chats with the roughly five other humans who showed up, I am alone,” he said on Twitter.

In other metaverse-related news, Meta will be hosting a Notorious B.I.G. virtual reality concert later this week, which will feature a realistic avatar of the late rapper.

