Orlando Weeks has shared his new single ‘Milk Breath’ – listen below.

The former Maccabees frontman has released the latest cut from his upcoming debut album ‘A Quickening’ due for release on 12th June.

The project was written in lead up to the birth of his new baby and come after his first two solo singles, ‘Safe In Sound’ and ‘Blood Sugar’.

“This is about watching my son sleep,” he said. “When you’ve rocked him for 45 minutes and finally the wriggling has stopped and the muscles have relaxed and you put him down in slow motion and then stand, without breathing for another 20 minutes praying that he’s asleep.”

Months after The Maccabees disbanded in 2017, Weeks released The Gritterman, an alternative Christmassy story he wrote, illustrated and composed the soundtrack for.

Last month, Weeks told NME about the pressures of stepping away from The Maccabees to become a solo star in his own right.

He said: “I suppose I’m just not very good at being at the front of the stage and bossing everyone around. But I can feel like I can justify everything – you’re asking me questions about the record and I feel like I can back it up.

“I feel legitimate as an authority on this record. I don’t feel like a fraud. Sometimes I think it must be fun being a proper frontman. I sometimes think I should go and do some frontman classes. I don’t know if they do those. They probably call them something else.”