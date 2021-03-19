Oscar nominees have been told virtual Zoom appearances are not an option

Nominees for the 2021 Oscars have been told they will not be allowed to attend the ceremony via Zoom.

In a letter sent to nominees and published by Deadline, producers said a virtual appearance is not allowed and the Academy will accept awards on behalf of any winner unable to make the show.

The letter, from producers of the show Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, states: “For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about traveling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show.

“We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts.”

It continued: “We are treating the event as an active movie set, with specially designed testing cadences to ensure up-to-the-minute results, including an on-site Covid safety team with PCR testing capability.