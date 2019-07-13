The owners of the house that inspired ‘The Conjuring’ film claim they’re now being haunted

Who ya gonna call?

A couple who recently bought a house that features in The Conjuring claim they are now being haunted.

After purchasing the iconic Harrisville, Rhode Island home which inspired the 2013 film, the couple say they’ve experienced paranormal activity at the house since moving in.

The film was based on the real-life story of the Perron family who lived in the Harrisville home throughout the 1970’s where many ghostly happenings were said to have occurred.

Owner Cory Heinzen said: “We had doors opening, footsteps and knocks. I’ve had a hard time staying there by myself. I don’t have the feeling of anything evil…it’s very busy. You can tell there’s a lot of things going on in the house.”

Co-owner Jennifer Heinzen explained that they now intend to open the house to others. She explained: “This whole journey has been both scary—for many reasons other than paranormal—and exciting all at once. I love that we have the opportunity to share the home with others.”

The Conjuring film centres around Ed and Lorraine Warren, real-life paranormal investigators, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

They come to the aid of the Perron family who are traumatised by the paranormal happenings in their new Rhode Island home (which turns out to be the doing of a witch who cursed the home in 1863).

The film set up the spin-off Annabelle films after the doll is introduced in the film’s prologue as a previous case of the Warrens when she was owned by two nursing students, before ending up in the Warrens’ artefact room of haunted objects.

Writing about the latest film in the series, Annabelle Comes Home, NME described it as “scary as hell”, adding: “This one will give you a major case of The Creeps. Annabelle Comes Home introduces a raft of terrifying new characters to the Conjuring universe.

“Without wanting to spoil anything, we’ll just say that you’ll be seeing the Ferryman and the Bride, in particular, in your nightmares – if not in future Conjuring films. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.”

Universal are currently working on the third film in the Conjuring series, which is set for release in September 2020.