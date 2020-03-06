Pale Waves drummer Ciara Doran has spoken out for the first time since the band were involved in a serious bus crash last month.

The Manchester group were involved in a “serious accident” while on the way to Berlin, where they were set to support Halsey at the Verti Music Hall.

At the time, they said they were “really lucky and [that] no-one has been seriously hurt”, before confirming that they are “not able to play the next few shows”.

Discussing the crash for the first time, drummer Ciara said the trauma of the incident would “stay with her forever”.

In her Instagram post, Doran also showed the aftermath of the crash – with one picture showing a burnt-out tour bus lying on the side of the road.

“Hey everyone, i just want to say thank you for all the messages and support I’ve received since the crash. It means so much to me,” said Doran.

“I know I’ve kept quiet about what exactly happened, it’s been taxing both mentally and physically and I still cannot wrap my head around it. Being trapped in the bus after it rolled off the road is one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced.

“We honestly thought we were going to die. The injuries will heal but this will stay with me and everyone involved for forever.”

Doran added: ” I deeply apologise for having to cancel some shows on this tour…I would do anything to be there for you all and I cannot wait to get back on stage.

“I want to also say thank you to everyone that was on the bus that night. The strength, compassion and bravery was like nothing I’ve experienced before. I can’t express the love and respect I have for you all.

“I am so grateful to be alive and to be able to continue doing what I love most. See you all so soon. Love from your small average drummer.”

While the number of affected live dates is yet to be confirmed, Pale Waves were set to continue supporting Halsey on the upcoming UK and Ireland leg of her ‘Manic’ world tour this month.

Last month, the band teased that their second album is on the way in a new video.