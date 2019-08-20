The two acts share a label and now a recording studio

Pale Waves have confirmed they’re working with Matty Healy on a new song.

The Manchester band are signed to Dirty Hit, the same label as The 1975, and have now been in the studio together.

The news was revealed after Pale Waves singer Heather Baron-Gracie posted an Instagram photo of her band together with Healy, simply captioned: “Bunch of emos.”

Responding to a fan who wrote “If you don’t make a song together, I will be mad,” Baron-Gracie replied: “It’s happening.”

The news comes as The 1975 prepare to release new single ‘People’ on Thursday (August 22). It will be available after it’s premiered on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 show at 7.30pm.

‘People’ is the second new song to preview the band’s new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. It follows ‘The 1975’, which featured a message from climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Healy has also been making a track with Charli XCX.

The 1975 will headline Reading And Leeds Festival this weekend. You can see stage times here. They then headline Glasgow Summer Sessions on Sunday (August 25), on a bill which also features Pale Waves as well as Twin Atlantic and You Me At Six.

Pale Waves’ most recent new music came with last year’s album ‘My Mind Makes Noises’, which received an 8/10 review from NME.

Healy and Baron-Gracie were photographed together for NME on the album’s release.

After playing at Reading And Leeds Festival and Glasgow Summer Sessions, Pale Waves go on a brief headline tour in September.

Pale Waves will tour in September at:

September 24: Birmingham O2 Academy

September 26: London O2 Forum

September 27: Manchester Academy