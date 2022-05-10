Pink Floyd reportedly in talks to sell back catalogue for hundreds of millions

Pink Floyd look to be the latest musicians in talks to sell their back catalogue for millions.

According to Bloomberg, the band have reportedly begun talks with several potential buyers for the rights to the entirety of their back catalogue this week. If successful, the bid could be worth hundreds of millions, according to reports.

As noted in Bloomberg, “representatives for the band have reached out to potential buyers” according to sources “familiar with the matter”. The report added that “the process began in the last few days, and it’s too early to know what the outcome will be, [the sources] said.”

Advertisement

NME has reached out to Pink Floyd’s representatives for comment.

The likes of Neil Diamond, Sting, Bob Dylan, ZZ Top, Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks and more have all sold their back catalogues recently.