'It's A Pixies Podcast' documents the making of new album 'Beneath The Eyrie'

Pixies have been teasing songs from their forthcoming album in their new podcast.

The podcast, simply titled ‘It’s A Pixies Podcast’, documents the making of the veterans’ new album ‘Beneath The Eyrie’.

The first episode is now available, and features snippets of three finished songs in addition to recently-released first single ‘On Graveyard Hill’.

Snatches of ‘Catfish Kate’, ‘St Nazaire’ and ‘In The Arms Of Mrs Mark Of Cain’ intersperse interviews with the band.

‘It’s A Pixies Podcast’ will run every Thursday for 13 weeks in the lead-up to ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, released on September 13.

Journalist Tony Fletcher was allowed access to the band throughout the recording of the album at residential studio Dreamland Studios in Woodstock.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

During the first episode, producer Tom Dalgety is heard asking drummer David Lovering to “be more bold” while playing another new song, ‘Bird Of Prey’.

Dalgety asks the band to play through several songs. One of these, ‘Caught In A Dream’, didn’t make the final album. It is instead only available on a limited box-set of ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ which features an additional vinyl record featuring demos of nine songs that didn’t make the regular 12-song album.

Singer Black Francis also reveals how he nearly crashed into a herd of deer in his car while driving to the studio on the first day of recording.

Lovering also discusses his many hobbies with Fletcher, including his love of radio and collecting scorpions. During the band’s break-up between 1991 and 2004, Lovering performed as an amateur magician.

Pixies go on an 11-date UK and Ireland tour in support of ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ in September.

Pixies’ UK and Ireland tour dates are:

September 13: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

September 14: Plymouth Pavilions

September 16: Birmingham O2 Academy

September 17: Leeds O2 Academy

September 18: Manchester O2 Apollo

September 20: London Alexandra Palace

September 21: Newcastle O2 Academy

September 22: Glasgow O2 Academy

September 23: Edinburgh Usher Hall

September 26: Dublin Olympia