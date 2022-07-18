Pixies to play surprise, intimate gig in Manchester

Pixies have announced that they’re to perform a surprise, intimate gig in Manchester tomorrow (July 19).

The band will play an intimate show at Manchester’s Band On The Wall venue and tickets for the event are on sale here. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Band on the Wall’s The World of Music learning programme.

The band will be playing the 500-capacity venue from 8pm, and the show will mark their most intimate performance since they reunited in 2004.

Last month, the band confirmed the release date for their eighth album ‘Doggerel’.

The Boston rockers will share their new album along with the single ‘There’s A Moon On’ on September 30 via BMG. You can pre-order the album here.

Vocalist/guitarist Black Francis said of the new album: “We’re trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated. The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit. There’s another way to do this, there’s other things we can do with this extra special energy that we’re encountering.”

Guitarist Joey Santiago added: “This time around we have grown. We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there.”

In addition to digital/streaming formats, ‘Doggerel’ will also be issued in a variety of physical configurations. There will be a range of gatefold colour vinyl options: the standard red vinyl; a yellow vinyl will be available exclusively from select independent stores, and an orange vinyl that is only available from the Pixies’ official store that also offers an exclusive red cassette. The formats are completed by a deluxe CD.

The new album marks the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Beneath The Eyrie‘, which NME praised in a four-star review as an “otherworldly album” that “filters present-day tribulations through the band’s witchy, psychedelic prism”.

News of the new LP follows the band sharing a short documentary with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their new album. Watch the film here.