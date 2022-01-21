Watch Placebo’s new live performance video for ‘Try Better Next Time’

Placebo have shared an official live video for the latest single ‘Try Better Next Time’ – check it out below.

The duo – comprised of Brian Molko Stefan Olsdal – released the track earlier this month as the third preview of their forthcoming eighth album, ‘Never Let Me Go’, which arrives on March 22.

Today (January 21) Placebo posted an Oscar Sansom-directed live performance of the song to their official YouTube channel.

The clip sees Molko and Olsdal – augmented by their touring band members – performing among stacks of old-school television sets, which display the performance in grainy VHS-quality.

In keeping with the aesthetic of the ‘Try Better Next Time’ artwork, Placebo are illuminated by flashing red lights as they play on a rectangular stage set up. You can watch the video here:

The upcoming ‘Never Let Me Go’ will also feature the previous 2021 singles ‘Surround By Spies’ and ‘Beautiful James’, the latter of which marked the band’s first new material in five years.

Placebo are due to showcase the record on a UK and Ireland headline tour in November/December. Molko and co. will also deliver a UK festival exclusive set at Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering in May.

The group’s UK/Ireland headline dates are as follows:

November 2022

18 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

19 – Brighton, Centre

21 – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

22 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

24 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

26 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

27 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

29 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

30 – Leeds, O2 Academy

December 2022

2 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

3 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

5 – Dublin, 3 Arena

7 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

8 – Birmingham, O2 Academy