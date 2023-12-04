PlayStation to remove hundreds of TV shows from players’ libraries due to “licensing issues”

PlayStation has confirmed that hundreds of TV shows will be removed from players’ libraries, even if they’ve bought them outright.

As reported by Eurogamer, Sony has released a statement confirming that “previously purchased Discovery content” will be removed from their video library.

“As of 31 December 2023, due to our content licensing arrangements with content providers, you will no longer be able to watch any of your previously purchased Discovery content and the content will be removed from your video library,” reads the statement. “We sincerely thank you for your continued support. Thank you,” Sony added.

An accompanying list of affected content includes hundreds of TV shows including Deadliest Catch, LA Ink and Mythbusters.

PlayStation announced that individuals who purchased Discovery content through their platform will have their purchased content removed December 31st, 2023 This is why internet piracy is alive and well. pic.twitter.com/87bcqZwHWR — vx-underground (@vxunderground) December 2, 2023

Many fans have taken to social media to express their outrage at the decision. “If buying isn’t ownership, is piracy theft?” asked one fan on Reddit, with another adding: “They should be forced to refund the cost plus interest.” However, as with most purchases from digital storefronts, PlayStation owners paid for a license to stream the content, rather than outright ownership.

However, when Google closed down its Stadia service last year, it refunded players for any and all purchases they had made on the Stadia store.

Seeing the PlayStation/Discovery content pull I’m sure there is fine print that says why that can just happen, but why is there a purchase option and rental option if in reality you’re always just “renting” digital content — Scott (@lilbruzer14) December 4, 2023

“The definition of ‘ownership’ is at stake,” wrote one user. “At the very least, these companies should be forced to use accurate terminology. In this case, ‘rent’ would be less deceptive than ‘buy,” while others have been asking for a digital ownership bill of rights because “companies can simply decide that we no longer own our property on a whim by taking it down or banning accounts.”

“Call your representative and tell them to make this illegal,” said another fan. “You can grasp desperately to your physical media and that’s nice and all, but maybe just make pulling this shit illegal and force them to pay a fine and also refund us when this happens. Call ‘em up. Take advantage of the fact that you live in a democratic republic, what else is the point of having one?”

It comes as Sony was recently forced to defend a price hike for its PlayStation Plus service.

