“I’m genuinely really scared. It’s one of those things that you hear about but never think will happen to you,” Owen told the BBC. “It makes you question yourself. Why me and how?”

She has called for security to be bolstered at nightclubs with extra bag and pocket searches.

In another incident, the sister of an unnamed student from Derby said her 19-year-old sibling believes she was injected with a mystery liquid during a night out as she left Stealth nightclub on October 12.

Ellie Simpson said her sister, who does not want to be named, blacked out and was taken to hospital after she felt a “pinch on the back of her arm” as she left the club.

“I don’t think it’s quite yet sunk in what’s happened to her,” Simpson said. “It’s really frightening because I don’t know how you’re meant to prevent it.”

She added: “Obviously you can put your hand over your drink but how do you stop somebody stabbing you with a needle?”