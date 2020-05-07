Listen to Poppy cover ‘Gotta Catch ‘Em All’ Pokémon theme song

Poppy has shared a cover of Pokémon theme song ‘Gotta Catch ‘Em All’ – listen to it below.

It’s the robo-pop sensation’s first new music since the release of her ‘I Disagree’ album back in January.

“I wanna be the very best/ Like no one ever was/ To catch them is my real test/ To train them is my cause,” she begins the first verse. “I will travel across the land/ Searching far and wide/ Each Pokemon to understand/ The power that’s inside!”

At the hook, she sings: “Pokemon!/ Gotta Catch ’em all!/ It’s you and me/ I know it’s our destiny/ Pokemon!/ Oh, you’re my best friend/ In a world we must defend!”

Listen to Poppy’s ‘Pokémon cover below:

Following the release of the cover, Poppy shared a statement about an ex-boyfriend releasing pictures and demos without her consent.

“That person is releasing photos of me without makeup (and blonde hair) plus very personal demos that only he has,” she tweeted. “This is an attempt to make me feel small, insecure and exposed. Those tactics aren’t going to work.”

Continuing, she added: “I chose not to release those demos for personal reasons. I no longer have that choice as he has taken it from me, so hope you emjoy.”

Last month, Poppy confirmed the rescheduled dates for the UK and European legs of her ‘I Disagree’ tour.

The US pop star was forced to postpone the run of shows, which were originally scheduled to begin in March, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I Disagree UK / EU tour is back,” she told fans on Twitter earlier today (April 17), advising them that tickets will go on sale at 10am BST on Monday (April 20). The tour will now begin in Madrid on November 19 and will arrive in the UK with a gig in Newcastle on December 7.