A post-Brexit drop in music tourism will cost the UK “hundreds of millions”, according to a new report

2020's festival scene might also be in trouble

Britain’s departure from the EU will have disastrous consequences for the music tourism industry, according to a new report.

‘The Birmingham Live Music Project’ – produced by researchers at Aston University, Birmingham City University and Newcastle University – revealed a number of concerns from UK industry figures, voiced at a one-day event earlier in the year.

The report says that “a significant drop in music tourism and an exodus of firms vital to infrastructure are amongst a number of Brexit-related concerns voiced by the music industries sector.” According to Music Week, this will cost the UK “hundreds of millions”.

The report also raises concerns that 2020’s summer music festivals could be affected by the prospect of disrupted supply chains, with fears that the potential costs of running big events could spiral and lead to heavy losses.

In addition, many UK-based production companies providing lighting and staging may relocate elsewhere in the event of Brexit, while British artists will also be facing considerable extra costs if they want to tour on the continent.

Brexit has been a key concern for many musicians since the 2016 referendum. Earlier this month, a petition was launched online in a bid to help protect musicians once Brexit happens.

It comes after the Government recently shared a guide to touring in Europe in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The guide offers information for both people and objects, animals and equipment, breaking down the key things to consider before embarking on a tour.