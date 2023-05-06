Pranksters mow giant penis in lawn of coronation party for King Charles

A giant penis was mowed into the lawn of Bath’s Royal Crescent ahead of King Charles III’s coronation today (May 6).

Unknown pranksters used a lawnmower to carve a phallic shape into the 18th century housing crescent’s grass area in the early hours of Thursday (May 4). The grounds are known for having a “perfect lawn”.

SWNS reported that the crescent was a location for a Georgian-themed coronation celebration on Saturday. It’s not known if the penis-shaped prank artwork was still in view.

Advertisement

“Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Georgian era,” a flyer for the Royal Crescent event read. “Decorate your own regal crown, watch demonstrations on royal fashion and visit the Georgian Cook cooking up delicious recipes in the kitchen.”

King Charles III was crowned at a ceremony in London’s Westminster Abbey earlier today. The King has taken over the throne after his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, died last September at the age of 96. She served as the head monarch for more than 70 years.

Some pranksters mowed a giant penis into the lawn of the Royal Crescent leading up to King Charles coronation this weekend 🫣 pic.twitter.com/9DU5cv0EIa — Jordin Roussell (@jordinjroussell) May 5, 2023

Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and more are booked to perform at a coronation concert tomorrow (May 7), which is held in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, Nick Cave has defended his decision to accept an invite to King Charles’ coronation, insisting that he is “not a monarchist”.

Addressing the invitation on his blog The Red Hand Files, Cave responded to fans who appeared confused at his decision to attend, with one writing: “What would the young Nick Cave have thought of that?!”

Advertisement

“I’ll make this a quick one because I’ve got to work out what I am going to wear to the Coronation,” Cave replied in his post.

He continued: “I am not a monarchist, nor am I a royalist, nor am I an ardent republican for that matter; what I am also not is so spectacularly incurious about the world and the way it works, so ideologically captured, so damn grouchy, as to refuse an invitation to what will more than likely be the most important historical event in the UK of our age. Not just the most important, but the strangest, the weirdest.”

Elsewhere, The Cure’s Robert Smith has shared a cartoon on social media poking fun at the coronation.