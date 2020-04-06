Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to intensive care

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to intensive care after testing positive for the coronavirus.

In a video statement to the nation last month, the Prime Minister said he had “mild symptoms” and would continue to lead the country’s response to the crisis while in self-isolation.

It has now been reported that Johnson has been admitted to intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital after his symptoms worsened over the course of Monday (April 6).

A statement from a No 10 spokesman said: “Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Johnson is understood to be conscious and was moved as a precaution in case he needs ventilation.

The news comes as the UK enters its third week of lockdown due to coronavirus. The Prime Minister Boris announced the strict measures in a statement to the nation on March 23.

In a TV address from inside 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister said UK citizens must stay at home except to shop for food and medicine, for only one form of exercise per day, and to travel to and from essential workplaces.

It followed his call for pubs, restaurants and bars to close.