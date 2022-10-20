Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after six weeks in the role

Liz Truss has resigned as UK Prime Minister after just six weeks in the role.

Speaking outside Number 10 Downing Street, Truss said: “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills.

“Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent, and our country has been held back for for too long by low economic growth.”

She continued: “I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills, and on cutting National Insurance. And we set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.

“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate of which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

Truss went on to confirm that a leadership election will be completed within the next week. She will remain as PM until a successor has been chosen.

Per the Telegraph, Truss has become the shortest-serving UK Prime Minister in history. The record was previously held by George Canning, who served for four months prior to his death in 1827.

Both the Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, have also resigned in the space of a week.

Truss has been facing increasing pressure since the widely criticised mini-budget was announced last month.

This is a breaking news story – check back for updates