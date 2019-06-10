Project Scarlett: Microsoft confirms upcoming Xbox successor

We're already excited.

The latest Xbox console will arrive at the end of next year, Microsoft has confirmed.

The console, which is currently known as Project Scarlett, has been described as the “most powerful and highest-performing console” that the computer firm has ever made.

It boasts a processor four times as powerful as the Xbox One and also includes storage in the form of an SSD which is capable of performing more than 40 times faster than the one seen in the Xbox One.

Other key features include hardware capable of supporting gaming in 8K quality and the upcoming streaming service Project xCloud which allows prayers to stream games from an Xbox One console to a mobile device.

While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, Microsoft is working towards a “Holiday 2020” release, which will see it arrive alongside Halo Infinite – the fourteenth release in the now iconic shooter franchise.

“During its briefing, Xbox demonstrated its commitment to console gaming as a critical choice for players who want a device designed, built and optimised for gaming,” Microsoft said in a press release.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“Project Scarlett will set a new bar for console power, speed, and performance, arriving Holiday 2020 alongside ‘Halo Infinite.’ With a custom-designed AMD processor, high bandwidth GDDR6 memory, and a next-generation solid state drive (SSD), Project Scarlett will give developers the power they need to bring their creative visions to life. Thousands of games across four console generations will look and play best on Project Scarlett.”

It comes as Sony prepare to launch the first details of PlayStation 5, which will be considered as Project Scarlett’s main rival. It’s expected to arrive at a similar time.