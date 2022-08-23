Sony announces early 2023 launch for PSVR 2

PSVR 2, the new version of PlayStation’s virtual reality headset, will release in early 2023 according to multiple social media posts from Sony.

READ MORE: 5 games to look forward to at Gamescom

Yesterday (August 22) Sony posted across its social media accounts confirming that the PSVR 2, which is compatible with the PS5, will launch early next year – potentially putting the release date around six months from now.

We know a substantial amount of technical information on the new headset already. Sony has made some comments on features it will have, including an OLED display with 2000×2040 pixels per eye and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Discussed on the PlayStation Blog back in February, the headset has also been designed to match the look of the PS5 console.

Advertisement

Senior vice president of platform experience at Sony, Hideaki Nishino, explained in the blog that the headset will also include a vent to increase airflow and prevent lens fogging, as well as a motor to generate rumble feedback.

The headset will have eye tracking too, making it superior to its competitors, the Meta Quest 2 and Valve Index, as well as its predecessor, the PSVR. The new Sense controllers are a huge jump away from the PS Move controllers which accompanied the PSVR, and will provide haptic feedback in a similar way to the PS5 Dualshock controllers.

Big name franchises are already appearing in the confirmed games list for the PSVR 2, including the first game designed exclusively for the headset, Horizon: Call Of The Mountain.

Despite the release date window being confirmed as early 2023, we still do not have a price point for the PSVR 2 and with Sony not attending Gamescom this week, it’s unlikely we’ll have any surprises there. With a few months left of the year though, it is possible that we’ll get a showcase along the way.

In other news, Gamescom Opening Night Live is set to air later today (August 23) and we’ve got all the information on how you can watch it live here.