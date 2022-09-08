Queen Elizabeth II dies, aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, it has been confirmed.

The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (Thursday, September 8, 2022).

Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier on Thursday, which said that “doctors [were] concerned for Her Majesty’s health” and had “recommended she remain under medical supervision”.

Following that update, Prince Charles, Camilla, Princess Anne and other members of the Royal Family were reported to be travelling to Balmoral in Scotland where the Queen had been staying.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon” The Royal Familly shared in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this June, and in turn became the second longest-serving monarch in history – second to Louis XIV of France who became king at four years old. She was 27 at the time of her official coronation.

Overall, the Queen swore in 15 UK Prime Ministers during her 70 years on the throne including the newly-appointed PM Liz Truss.

The late British monarch knighted many musicians and actors over the decades, including Mick Jagger, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Michael Palin and Anthony Hopkins.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated…