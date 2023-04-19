‘Queenmaker’ is Netflix’s most-watched non-English series of the week

Netflix’s latest K-drama offering, the political series Queenmaker, has become the platform’s most-watched non-English series this week.

This is according to data from Netflix’s official most-watched list, which tracks the platforms most popular content based on a metric it calls “hours viewed”. For the week of April 10 to 16, Queenmaker logged nearly 16million hours viewed.

Notably, the figure only accounts for Queenmaker‘s first three days available on the streaming platform, having only premiered on April 13. Additionally, the K-drama series is also Netflix’s eighth most-watched series of the week overall.

Several other South Korean TV series also made it onto this week’s most-watched list of non-English series, including hit revenge K-drama The Glory, Divorce Attorney Shin and Crash Course in Romance.

Over on the non-English films list, Kill Boksoon logs its third week in the Top 10 with just under 9million hours viewed. Meanwhile, the Thai culinary thriller Hunger topped the list with over 43million hours viewed.

Meanwhile, The Night Agent has topped the most-watched English TV list for the fourth straight week. The series has also become the sixth most popular TV release ever on Netflix, based on the hours viewed in the show’s first 28 days on Netflix.