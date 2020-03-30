Quizzing app HQ Trivia has made a surprise comeback

Quizzing app HQ Trivia has returned online to entertain players during the coronavirus outbreak, less than two months after it went off air.

The live trivia game, which allows players to compete for real cash prizes, returned last night for the first time since February, when players competed for a paltry jackpot of just $5 (£3.83) from the pocket of host Matt Richards.

In contrast, the app’s heyday saw players competing for prizes as high as $300,000 (£214,000) and A-list guest presenters such as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

At the time of its final game in February, 25 employees were also made redundant after the app ran out of money.

But there are now hopes that a successful return could be on the horizon, after The Verge reported that the company has been privately acquired.

Announcing the show’s return, Richards wrote on Twitter: “I missed y’all so much. 5 min till showtime!”

He also confirmed that players who had left their winnings in their account when it first shut down would be able to cash out later this week.

HQ wrote on Twitter after last night’s game: “Congrats to all of tonight’s winners! We are happy to be back and also proud to donate $100,000 to @chefjoseandres’s @WCKitchen which is helping so many in need during this pandemic.”

HQ was first established in 2017 by Colin Kroll and Rus Yusupvo – who also founded the video sharing app Vine. Kroll was found dead in his apartment in December 2018.