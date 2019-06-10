The Raconteurs share new single ‘Bored And Razed’ from comeback album ‘Help Us Stranger’

Another new cut from Jack White and co.

The Raconteurs have shared a propulsive new taste of their forthcoming comeback record ‘Help Us Stranger’ in the form of single ‘Bored And Razed’. Take a look at the lyric video below.

The track sees Jack White and Brendan Benson trading vocals, and follows ‘Sunday Driver’, ‘Now That You’re Gone’, ‘Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)‘ and ‘Help Me Stranger,’ to be released from the record.

The band’s forthcoming third album has been described as a blend of “prodigious riffs, blues power, sinewy psychedelia, Detroit funk, and Nashville soul”, and saw White and Benson pen all of the songs together, except for the Donovan cover ‘Hey Gyp’.

Before the record was announced, the group told fans they had “just finished making the rock & roll album you’ve been waiting for.”

The record will be the group’s first in 11 years, following 2008’s ‘Consolers Of The Lonely’. They recently made their live return to British shores with a slot supporting The Strokes at All Points East.

In other news, the internet’s dreams were finally fulfilled, when The Raconteurs Jack White and actor Jack Black finally met.

The Raconteurs bumped into Black’s band Tenacious D at Heathrow Airport earlier this week, with both groups having recently played London shows. White and co. had just played All Points East, while Black and Kyle Gass performed at the capital’s Wembley Arena.