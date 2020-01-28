Rage Against The Machine announce two more reunion shows

Rage Against The Machine have been confirmed to perform at two more US festivals.

The reunited band, who are set to headline this year’s Coachella festival on April 10 and 17 alongside Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, will now also be appearing at Boston Calling in Massachusetts on May 23 and Firefly in Delaware in June.

They are the latest set of dates confirmed by the band, who announced their comeback last November.

Back then they also announced dates in El Paso on March 26, ahead of two further shows in Las Cruces and Phoenix on March 28 and March 30.

Despite not playing since 2011, Rage’s guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk have been active in the supergroup Prophets of Rage – alongside members of Cypress Hill and rapper Chuck D.

The confirmation of their comeback is a marked contrast to Morello’s comments earlier last year, when he urged fans not to “wait around” for their return.

“There’s no news on the Rage Against The Machine front,” he told HardDrive online. “The times demand people standing up. That’s what I’m doing with my stuff, what Prophets Of Rage is doing. Don’t wait around for Rage Against The Machine. Form your own band and get it done.”

The band’s most recent record came in 2000’s ‘Renegades’ – which saw them covering tracks from the likes of Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen.

They also made headlines in the UK in 2009, after backing a successful campaign for ‘Killing In The Name Of’ to secure the Christmas No.1 spot. They defeated X Factor winner Joe McElderry, which marked the first time that a winner of the singing show had failed to bag the festive top spot since 2005.

The victory saw them returning to the UK in June 2010 for a massive celebration gig in London’s Finsbury Park.