Stay safe, Ramz

Ramz is “in the right hands getting the support he needs” following worrying posts on social media earlier today (July 11).

That was the update provided by his mother and management, who updated the London rapper-singer’s fans to say he was safe after he shared posts on Twitter and Instagram that contained the word “suicide” with an illustration associated with the word. Ramz’ original messages have been deleted – only the update message can be seen.

The update message reads: “Thank you guys for all your messages. Ramz is in good hands getting the support he needs. From Mum & Management.”

The 22-year-old ‘Barking’ rapper, whose real name Ramone Rochester, has received several messages of support including comments on Instagram by Ghetts and Dappy.

Fans have been speculating that Ramz was subjected to abuse and trolling online, although the reason for Ramz’ apparent decision to post the alarming messages is not known.

He was due to perform at Splash Festival in Germany this week but has now been removed from the line-up.

Ramz’ broke through in 2017 with his track ‘Barking’, which reached Number 2 in the UK in January 2018.

The song was also a hit across Europe, especially in Germany, where it reached Number 4. ‘Family Tree’, a follow-up single released later that year, reached Number 35 in the UK.

NME has contacted Ramz’ representatives for comment.