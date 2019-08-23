Follow our itinerary, and live your very best life
Words: Fred Garratt-Stanley
ALMA
When? 12.45-1.15pm
Where? Main Stage
Why? Highly-anticipated debut album ‘Have You Seen Her?’ lurks around the corner, having been pushed back until September. A string of singles this year have solidified Alma’s firm grip on the niche market of melancholic post-party electro.
Queen Zee
When? 1.05-1.35pm
Where? The Pit
Why? Queer punk band determined to “break the echo chamber” with their explosive live performances. According to frontman Zee, “If a football stadium can’t chant it and jump up and down to it, it’s probably not going to end up on the album”.
Danileigh
When? 2.20-2.50pm
Where? BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
Why? Pick up a beer and mosey over to the 1Xtra Stage for a short dose of Danileigh’s captivating sound. Her bass-driven, minimalist instrumental set-up is complimented by a melodious, sensual vocal sound which intertwines rapping and singing.
Slowthai
When? 2.40-3.15pm
Where? BBC Radio 1 Stage
Why? Skip off from Danileigh slightly early to catch one of the UK’s most exciting young rappers: slowthai. His debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ offers a raw, satirical portrayal of working class disillusionment. Dark, fiery tracks like ‘Drug Dealer’ and classic ‘T N Biscuits’ translate into powerful, highly charged live moments which you won’t forget in a hurry.
AJ Tracey
When? 3.15-3.55pm
Where? Main Stage
Why? Chart hit ‘Ladbroke Grove’ demonstrates just a fraction of what east London rapper AJ Tracey is capable of. His evolution from the heated grime sets he emerged on, to the sun-drenched marimba grooves of ‘Butterflies’, to one of the biggest summer garage anthems in years highlights his versatility.
King Princess
When? 3.40-4.15pm
Where? BBC Radio 1 Stage
Why? American singer-songwriter King Princess’ ambient, mellow, uplifting sound will offer a breather after the performances of two of the country’s most electric young rappers. A tribute to 1952 Patricia Highsmith novel ‘The Price of Salt’ and to queer love, King Princess’ late-night heartbreak tale ‘1950’ went Platinum in Australia and Gold in the US and Canada.
Billie Eilish
When? 4.20-5.05pm
Where? Main Stage
Why? Hypnotic, hushed and intensely catchy, Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ propelled her to international stardom. Tracks like ‘you should see me in a crown’ embody the precocious 17-year-old’s dark, quietly rebellious musical blueprint, and the success of debut album ‘When we fall asleep, where do we go?’ has earned a spot on the main stage.
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
When? 5.30-6.15pm
Where? Main Stage
Why? The breezy, soulful energy of immensely talented rapper, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Anderson .Paak represents the ultimate accompaniment to an evening of twinkling summer sun. Enjoy a lukewarm lager and a big boogie.
Sports Team
When? 6.20-6.50pm
Where? Festival Republic Stage
Why? Sports Team’s sunny, romanticized odes to ‘Margate’ and the ‘M5’ are quintessentially English, and absolutely perfect for a warm, boozy August Bank Holiday weekend.
Blossoms
When? 6.40-7.25pm
Where? Main Stage
Why? Extend the musical voyage down a sunny motorway initiated by Sports Team with a trip to the main stage, where Blossoms will bring their feelgood brand of summer synth-pop to the festival.
PVRIS
When? 7.05-7.45
Where? BBC Radio 1 Stage
Why? Fronted by American singer-songwriter and musician Lynn Gunn, PVRIS’ deeply ambient sound is muddied with distortion and punctuated by haunting vocals. A highly atmospheric soundtrack to Saturday’s sunset.
Stefflon Don
When? 8.10-8.50pm
Where? BBC Radio 1 Stage
Why? Shuffle forward for a taste of Birmingham-born Stefflon Don’s funky amalgamation of dancehall, reggae, pop and grime. One of the star-studded line-up responsible for national sensation ‘Boasty’, the rapper has won the hearts of a broad range of music fans over the last few years.
Peace
When? 8.55-9.30pm
Where? Festival Republic Stage
Why? Reading & Leeds veterans Peace have been shaping the UK’s indie scene since the arrival of the aptly named ‘Delicious’ EP in 2012. Soak in a stream of colourful, subtly psychedelic guitar funk.
Octavian
When? 9.15-9.55pm
Where? BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
Why? A succession of incredibly catchy tunes which magically merge rap, trap, RnB and techno have earned Octavian a headline spot on the 1Xtra stage. Captivating and energetic, his live performances stretch his unique sound to a level even higher than that of hugely popular debut album ‘Endorphins’.
Post Malone
When? 10-11.15pm
Where? Main Stage
Why? Post Malone’s electro-pop-rap sound has enjoyed huge commercial success in the last couple of years, and his record for the most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits (14!) is undeniably impressive. He returns to Reading, where his famed ability to down Smirnoff Ices a lot less impressive than it is across the pond.
Mura Masa
When? 10.30-11.30pm
Where? BBC Radio 1 Stage
Why? The man behind a string of bangers including A$AP Rocky’s ‘Lovesick’, Octavian’s ‘Move Me’ and Slowthai’s ‘Doorman’, Mura Masa’s musical talent has transported him from the tiny island of Guernsey to renowned international status. You won’t want to miss this chance to flex your dancing muscles to one of the UK’s most prolific and versatile young producers.
Hot Dub Time Machine
When? 10.45pm-1.30am
Where? Alternative Stage
Why? You’d be mad to call it a night after live music on the Main Stage comes to an end – instead, get down to the Alternative Stage for the ‘World’s First Time Travelling DJ’, a huge party arriving at Reading fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe.