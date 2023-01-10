News

Rebecca Black shares release date for debut album ‘Let Her Burn’

The musician has shared release details of her debut album on social media

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Rebecca Black
Rebecca Black's new cover art for 'Let Her Burn - CREDIT: Press

Rebecca Black has today (January 10) shared the release date for her debut album, ‘Let Her Burn’.

The musician, whose first song ‘Friday‘ was a viral hit on YouTube in 2011, revealed on social media that the album would arrive on February 9. You can pre-order it here.

The album was previewed last year with two singles, ‘Look At You‘ and ‘Crumbs‘. Check out Black’s post here:

Meanwhile, Black will take her ‘Let Her Burn Tour’ to Ireland and the UK starting next month.

The tour kicks off on February 4 in Dublin, with nights following in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Bristol until February 11. You can check out the dates below and buy tickets here.

FEBRUARY
4 – Dublin, Green Room – The Academy
6 – Glasgow, Warehouse SWG3
7 – Manchester, Gorilla
8 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
10 – London, Heaven
11 – Bristol, Thekla

Reviewing Black’s EP ‘Rebecca Black Was Here’ in 2021, NME said: “When ‘Friday’ turned Rebecca Black into the week’s biggest punchline, she could have taken if offline – but instead, she seemed determined to turn things around. Just a few months later, she made a cameo in Katy Perry’s ‘Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)’ video, while her 2007 follow-up ‘Saturday’ saw her take the piss out of her viral moment with a knowing wink. Since then, the Californian artist has been steadily releasing music of increasingly impressive quality – peaking with last year’s parping synth-pop singles ‘Closer’ and ‘Self-Sabotage’…

“…Though ‘Rebecca Black Was Here’ takes numerous clear cues from contemporary pop – notably, the experimental and robotic music of Charli XCX, the closely related hyper-pop scene and PC Music, plus the juggernaut melodies of Katy Perry – it also succeeds in centring Black’s own voice. Finally, she seems to have taken control of the narrative which ran wild beyond her control for so many years. She’s always been a dab hand at getting the last laugh.”

