Record Store Day 2020 has been postponed yet again, and will no longer be held on one day but on three separate dates as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Instead, the titles on the RSD 2020 official list will be available from independent record shops on August 29, September 26 or October 24.

A new version of The List with assigned release dates will be launched on June 1 and updates will be found on recordstoreday.co.uk and the organisation’s social media accounts.

This year’s annual event – due to be held on Saturday, April 18 and initially postponed to June 20 – was set to see hundreds of vinyl and cassette releases sold exclusively through independent record shops for one day only.

In a statement, RSD said: “Record Store Day organizers have looked at numerous possible dates and various ways to re-work an event that takes place at thousands of record stores around the world, taking into consideration the varying circumstances and situations they and their customers might find themselves in at any point this year.”

The statement added: “Fingers crossed for the return of the biggest party of the year on the third Saturday of April 2021. RSD Black Friday is still being planned and is scheduled to take place on November 27.”

Up to 230 independent record shops from every corner of the UK, as well as thousands around the world, were set to take part in the celebrations with live in-store performances, mini street festivals and entertainment.

But with the ongoing coronavirus crisis continuing to hit the UK music industry, organisers have been forced to postpone this year’s event for a second time.

Below is an Offical Charts Company interactive map of all the independent shops in the UK. You can search by city or area.

In a previous statement shared on Twitter, the organisers wrote: “We are sad to announce that following a decision made by the organisers of Record Store Day.”

It continued: “This decision comes at a time of unprecedented uncertainty and the health and safety of the general public must come first.

We are sad to announce that following a decision made by the organisers of Record Store Day, the event will be postponed to June 20th. #RSD20 Full statement on our website here: https://t.co/h6G3dADTmG pic.twitter.com/EEqzToc5SN — Record Store Day UK (@RSDUK) March 13, 2020

“This was absolutely not an easy decision to make as hundreds of independent shops and labels have been working hard towards this year’s celebrations.”

The full list of special releases for Record Store Day 2020 included the likes of My Chemical Romance, Robyn, Gorillaz, New Order, Eminem, The Cure, Christine & The Queens, Biffy Clyro, U2, David Bowie and Manic Street Preachers, in aid of War Child.

Many concerts have been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. You can view a full list here.