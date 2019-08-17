Richard Williams, acclaimed animator of ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’ has died aged 86

Williams had won 3 Oscars and 3 Bafta awards in his illustrious career

Richard Williams, the acclaimed animator behind Who Framed Roger Rabbit? has died, aged 86.

Williams was a triple Oscar and triple Bafta winner and had worked on a wide range of films including Casino Royale (1967), The Return of the Pink Panther (1975) and The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976).

A statement released by Williams’ family announced that he died on Friday (August 16) at his home in St Andrews, Bristol, following a battle with cancer.

“He really was an inspiration to everyone that met him,” Ms Sutton Williams, one of the animator’s six children said. She added: “Whether they were animators, or from the top to the bottom of society.”

Ms Williams also described her father as “an incredibly generous, warm-spirited person who really wanted to learn about the world.”

The 86-year-old told the BBC in 2008 that Snow White – a film he saw at the age of five – had a huge impact on his career choice.

“I always wanted, when I was a kid, to get to Disney. I was a clever little fellow so I took my drawings and I eventually got in,” Williams said. “They did a story on me, and I was in there for two days, which you can imagine what it was like for a kid.”

You can read some of the tributes to the animator below:

Williams’ first film, The Little Island, won a Bafta upon its release in 1958. His first Oscar win came following his animated adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in 1971.

Williams also wrote an an acclaimed book, The Animator’s Survival Kit and continued to animate and write until his death.